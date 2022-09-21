Navy bribery scheme leader ‘Fat Leonard’ arrested in Venezuela, ending 16 days on the run

Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor knows as “Fat Leonard,” was arrested Tuesday morning in Venezuela as he was about to board an airplane at the Caracas airport, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The arrest was made after a “red notice,” a request by law enforcement to locate and arrest someone, was issued via Interpol, the international policing agency, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Wednesday.

Francis escaped from home arrest in San Diego on Sept. 4 by cutting off his GPS bracelet. He has been the object of an international manhunt since, with Marshals and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service offering a combined $40,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Castillo said he did not yet know where the flight Francis was attempting to board was headed. Francis is now in custody of authorities in Venezuela.

He will have to be extradited back to the U.S., which could take some time. Castillo said the U.S. State Department and the U.S. attorney general’s office will lead the extradition effort.

Castillo said no U.S. marshals were in Venezuela, and he did not believe any American officials had seen Francis or been in contact with him.

News of his apprehension came one day before Francis was supposed to be sentenced on bribery and conspiracy charges in San Diego federal court. For more than a decade, he orchestrated a wide-ranging corruption scheme in which U.S. Navy officers were bribed with gifts, cash and sex, and in return aided Francis’ ship-servicing business.

The scheme defrauded taxpayers out of at least $35 million and led to the conviction of nearly three dozen Navy personnel in the worst scandal in the services’ history.