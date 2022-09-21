Advertisement
California

Navy bribery scheme leader ‘Fat Leonard’ arrested in Venezuela, ending 16 days on the run

A wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis.
Leonard Francis, also known as “Fat Leonard,” was an international fugitive since cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet at his San Diego home and fleeing the United States.
(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Greg Moran
Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian defense contractor knows as “Fat Leonard,” was arrested Tuesday morning in Venezuela as he was about to board an airplane at the Caracas airport, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The arrest was made after a “red notice,” a request by law enforcement to locate and arrest someone, was issued via Interpol, the international policing agency, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo said Wednesday.

Francis escaped from home arrest in San Diego on Sept. 4 by cutting off his GPS bracelet. He has been the object of an international manhunt since, with Marshals and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service offering a combined $40,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Castillo said he did not yet know where the flight Francis was attempting to board was headed. Francis is now in custody of authorities in Venezuela.

The U.S. Marshals Service and NCIS are each offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of "Fat Leonard."

He will have to be extradited back to the U.S., which could take some time. Castillo said the U.S. State Department and the U.S. attorney general’s office will lead the extradition effort.

Castillo said no U.S. marshals were in Venezuela, and he did not believe any American officials had seen Francis or been in contact with him.

News of his apprehension came one day before Francis was supposed to be sentenced on bribery and conspiracy charges in San Diego federal court. For more than a decade, he orchestrated a wide-ranging corruption scheme in which U.S. Navy officers were bribed with gifts, cash and sex, and in return aided Francis’ ship-servicing business.

The scheme defrauded taxpayers out of at least $35 million and led to the conviction of nearly three dozen Navy personnel in the worst scandal in the services’ history.

CaliforniaWorld & Nation
Greg Moran

Greg Moran is a reporter covering criminal justice and legal affairs issues on the Public Safety team. He has worked for the Union-Tribune since 1991. He covered state, federal and appellate courts for 17 years. He has also been an investigative reporter on The Watchdog team and a reporter on the enterprise reporting team. He is a graduate of Carleton College and previously worked at newspapers in Minnesota and New York.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

