Use these mental health resources to help yourself — or anyone else

The pandemic has affected our mental health in myriad ways. Let our list of resources empower you and those around you.

Crisis Hotlines

BlackLine: Provides a space for peer support, counseling and affirming the experiences of those affected by systematic oppression, through an LGBTQ+ Black femme lens. 24/7. (800) 604-5841, callblackline.com

CalHope Redline: A phone, chat and video chat service providing trauma-informed support for urban Indian and tribal populations. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (888) 368-4090, ccuih.org/redline

The California Peer-Run Warm Line: A nonemergency resource for anyone in California seeking mental and emotional support. 24/7. (855) 845-7415, mentalhealthsf.org/peer-run-warmline

East Los Angeles Women’s Center: A bilingual crisis hotline for people of all genders who have experienced sexual violence. 24/7. (800) 585-6231. elawc.org/

Institute on Aging Friendship Line: For older adults and others living with disabilities. Both a crisis intervention hotline and a warmline for nonemergency emotional support calls. 24/7. (800) 971-0016. ioaging.org/services/friendship-line

Love Is Respect: Peer advocates offer support, information and advocacy to those involved in a dating relationship that might be unhealthy or abusive. 24/7. (866) 331-9474 or text ‘LOVEIS’ to 22522, loveisrespect.org

National Eating Disorder Assn. helpline: Counselors provide support and treatment options for those who are struggling with an eating disorder and those who love them. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Eastern (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Pacific) and Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern (8 a.m.-2 p.m. Pacific). Text and chat also available. (800) 931-2237, nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline

National Sexual Assault Hotline: RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) operates this hotline in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country. 24/7. (800) 656-4673, rainn.org/resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: “988” has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) and is accessible across the U.S., 988lifeline.org

Peace Over Violence: For survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence. 24/7. Central L.A. (213) 626-3393; South L.A. (310) 392-8381; West San Gabriel Valley, (626) 793-3385, peaceoverviolence.org/hotlines

Postpartum Support International: Support for individuals and families suffering from postpartum depression, anxiety and distress. In Spanish and English. Volunteers will return your call during normal business hours. (800) 944-4773, postpartum.net

SAGE National LGBT Elder Hotline: Resources and support for LGBTQ+ elders. 24/7. (877) 360-LGBT (5428), sageusa.org/what-we-do/sage-national-lgbt-elder-hotline

SAMHSA’s National Helpline: Treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. 24/7. (800) 662-HELP (4357), samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

Teen Line: Professionally trained teen counselors lend support and resources to fellow teens in an effort to destigmatize and normalize mental health. 6-10 p.m., (800) 852-8336, teenline.org

Trans Lifeline: An organization led by transgender people that connects trans people to the community, support and resources they need to thrive. 24/7. (877) 565-8860, translifeline.org

The Trevor Project: Information and support for LGBTQ+ young people and tools for helping an LGBTQ+ loved one. 24/7. (866) 488-7386 or text “START” to 678-678, thetrevorproject.org

Veterans Crisis Line: Trained volunteers available to support veterans in crisis or those concerned about a veteran. 24/7. 988, then press 1, veteranscrisisline.net

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Low-fee & sliding scale counseling services

Note: Because of the affordability of these services, many have waiting lists. Contact the organization to find out how long it might take for you to begin counseling.

Airport Marina Counseling Service: Therapy for individuals, couples, families and children, support groups (including processing groups for LGBTQ people and women), LGBTQ services. Sliding scale. 7891 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 670-1410, amcshelps.com

The Alcott Center: Offers outpatient mental health services to underserved adults 18 and older who receive Medi-Cal or have no health benefits. Services include individual and group therapy, psychiatry and case management. In most cases, mental health services are available at no cost. 1433 S. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 785-2121, alcottcenter.org/mental-health-services

Antioch Community Therapy Services (ACTS): Free telehealth services provided by therapists-in-training at Antioch University. ACTS strives “to reach those who have traditionally had difficulty or reluctance in accessing services.”

antioch.edu/centers-institutes/antioch-community-therapy-services

Antioch University Counseling Center: Therapy for adults, families and children. The center offers both short- and long-term therapy, workshops and community education. LGBTQ and international counseling also offered in Farsi, Hebrew, Russian and French. Low fee. 400 Corporate Pointe, Culver City, (310) 574-2813, Ext. 366, antioch.edu/centers-institutes/aula-counseling-center

The Center for Professional Counseling: Therapy for individuals, couples, families and children. Specializes in trauma, grief and loss, LGBTQ/sexuality, abuse, codependency, and separation and divorce. The center embraces psychodynamic and systems theories and uses a strengths-based model. Sliding scale; telehealth and phone counseling available. 5445 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood, (818) 761-2227, thecenterpro.org

ChapCare: Short-term counseling for depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions, as well as substance-use intervention and relapse prevention services. Currently, counseling is provided via phone only. Sliding scale. Accepts Medi-Cal and most insurance plans. Locations in Pasadena, El Monte and Monrovia, including 1855 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Suite 200, Pasadena, (626) 398-6300, chapcare.org/what-we-do/programs-and-services/comprehensive-healthcare/behavioral-health

Chinatown Service Center: Individual, couples and family counseling. Provides services in English and a variety of Chinese dialects — Cantonese, Mandarin, Toisan, Chiu Chow — as well as other languages including Vietnamese and Spanish. Sliding scale. Chinatown and Monterey Park offices, including 767 N. Hill St., Suite 400, Los Angeles, (213) 808-1700, cscla.org/counseling

Clinica Monsenor Oscar A. Romero: Founded by Salvadoran refugees and their allies. Offers bilingual, faith-based and culturally sensitive counseling to individuals, families, couples and children. Fee discounts available based on need and size of family. Locations in Pico-Union and Boyle Heights, including 123 S. Alvarado St., Los Angeles, (213) 989-7700, clinicaromero.com/department/behavioral-health/

California Working toward a culture that ‘values empathy, diversity and interdependence’ Therapists ask clients to consider the systemic forces that are contributing to their mental health struggles and then work to empower them to do something about it.

Counseling West: Therapy for individuals, couples, families and children, as well as psychological testing and therapy groups. Provides services in English, Spanish, Hebrew and Vietnamese. Specialties include somatic experiencing and working with dreams and creative expressive therapies. Sliding scale. 14320 Ventura Blvd., Suite 430, Sherman Oaks, (818) 990-9898, counselingwest.com

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services: Provides counseling and substance-abuse services to those in need, regardless of ability to pay. Didi Hirsch has 11 sites throughout Southern California, including 4760 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, (888) 807-7250, didihirsch.org

Foothill Family Service: Counseling for adults, couples, families, children. Services offered in Spanish. Sliding scale and some free services. Accepts some insurance. Locations in Pasadena, El Monte, West Covina and Duarte, including 897 Granite Drive, Pasadena, (626) 993-3000, foothillfamily.org/

Hillview Mental Health Center, Inc.: Therapy and substance-use-disorder services for adults and youth. Hillview’s Clubhouse offers classes, movie screenings, interest groups, excursions, daily low-cost lunches and other activities. Free or low-cost. 12450 Van Nuys Blvd., No. 200, Pacoima, (818) 896-1161, hillviewmhc.org

Islah LA: An inner-city community center founded by Muslim Americans to serve South Los Angeles. Offers free individual and family counseling, particularly for those going through a crisis. Counselors guide clients in communication strategies, restorative practices and conflict resolution. 2900 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 596-3456, islahla.org/

Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles: Counseling for all adults, children and families. Offered in Russian, Hebrew, Farsi and Spanish. Locations in Pico-Robertson, North Hollywood and West Hollywood, including 8838 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (877) 275-4537, jfsla.org

Korean American Family Services: Provides individual, couple, family, and group counseling to Korean American adults and children. Clinicians are bilingual and bicultural and work with clients on personal conflicts, relationship problems, depression, anxiety, and other life challenges. All services virtual as of publication. Free and sliding scale, depending on income. 3727 W. 6th St., No. 320, Los Angeles, (213) 389-6755, kfamla.org/ .

Los Angeles LGBT Center: Therapy for adults, couples, families. Coming-out support, substance-abuse help, transgender support and empowerment, and many other groups. Mental health services are free for people who live or work in West Hollywood and are otherwise on a sliding scale. Accepts most private insurance and Medi-Cal. Locations in Hollywood and West Hollywood, including 1625 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 993-7500, Ext. 5, lalgbtcenter.org

The Maple Counseling Center: Therapy for adults, couples, children and families. Therapy groups for parents, BIPOC-identified people, gay men and those who wish to learn how to build meaningful relationships. 439 N. Canon Drive, No. 209, Beverly Hills, (310) 271-9999, tmcc.org

Miracle Mile Community Practice: Therapy for individuals, couples and families. The approach is narrative therapy, which locates problems outside of people (instead of focusing on diagnoses) and situates them in broader social/institutional/political contexts. Sliding scale. 5055 Wilshire Blvd., No. 310, Los Angeles, 323-939-6355, mmcpla.org/counseling-services

Mitchell Family Counseling Clinic at Cal State Northridge: Therapy for adults, couples, children and families. Areas of focus include anxiety, depression, stress, family dynamics, parenting education and skills, grief and loss, relationship difficulties, divorce, developmental and social skills and anger management. Sliding scale. 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, (818) 677-2568, csun.edu/teaching-learning-counseling-consortium/mitchell-family-counseling-clinic

Neighborhood Counseling Center: Therapy for adults, couples and families. Services available by video for anyone living in California. Areas of focus include bereavement and grief, single parenting, gambling addiction, relapse prevention, codependency and issues of diversity and disenfranchisement. 5535 Balboa Blvd., No. 221, Encino, (818) 788-2738, nccencino.org

Open Paths Counseling Center: Counseling for adults, couples and families. Therapy groups for social anxiety and grief, intimate partner violence survivors and anger management. Offers EMDR. Services in Spanish. Sliding scale. 301 N. Prairie Ave., No. 510, Inglewood, (310) 258-9677, openpaths.org/counseling

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective: A network of therapists that provide in-person and online psychotherapy sessions for $30 to $60. openpathcollective.org/city/los-angeles/

Pacific Asian Counseling Services (PACS): Provides culturally sensitive counseling with expertise in Asian American Pacific Islander populations. Languages include Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Spanish, Khmer and others. Therapy takes place in the office or at client’s home. Offices in Westchester, Long Beach and Van Nuys, including 8616 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 337-1550, pacsla.org/

Pelican Cove Counseling Centers: Therapy for adults, couples, and families. Telehealth sessions available. Seeks to provide low- or no-income individuals with open-ended and long-term mental health treatment. Sliding scale, 240 S. Garfield Ave., No. 201, Alhambra, (626) 214-8590, pelicancove.org/

Pepperdine University’s Community Counseling Center: Therapy for adults, couples and teens. Specialty areas include therapy for vocational and educational issues and stress management. Sliding scale. 6100 Center Drive, Los Angeles. (310) 568-5752, gsep.pepperdine.edu/about/clinics/west-los-angeles/



San Fernando Valley Counseling Center: Therapy for adults, couples, families and kids. Groups for substance use, women, anxiety support and parenting. Services offered in Spanish. Sliding scale. 7247 Hayvenhurst Ave. A-8, Van Nuys, (818) 341-1111, sfvcc.org

The Saturday Center: Therapy for adults, couples, families, teens. Services available in Farsi and other languages (call to confirm). Standard fee is $150 per hour, but there are sliding scale options and insurance is accepted. 3201 Wilshire Blvd., No. 201, Santa Monica, (310) 829-7997, saturdaycenter.org



UCLA Psychology Clinic: Therapy for adults, couples, families and children. Dialectical behavior therapy group for difficulties with emotions or relationships, and cognitive behavioral therapy group for depression and anxiety. Sliding scale. 2191 Franz Hall, Los Angeles, (310) 825-2305, psych.ucla.edu/center-and-programs/clinic

UMMA Community Clinic: Individual and group therapy for Black residents of L.A. Services also include crisis intervention and case management, as well as yoga, acupuncture and gardening workshops. Multiple locations in South L.A., including 711 W. Florence Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 406-5776, ummaclinic.org/black-vision-wellness

USC Psychology Services Center: Therapy for adults, couples, families and children. All services virtual. Includes the Older Adult Counseling Center, which specializes in ages 55-plus. 3620 McClintock Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 740-1600, dornsife.usc.edu/usc-psc

USC’s School of Social Work Telehealth Online Clinic: Master’s of Social Work students provide online therapy for California residents 12 and older . Free. (866) 740-6502, dworakpeck.usc.edu/research/centers-affiliations/telehealth

Venice Family Clinic: Family and individual counseling for the stress of poverty, homelessness, unemployment and domestic violence. Bilingual services available. Sliding scale; accepts health insurance, including Medi-Cal. Locations in Venice, Santa Monica, Culver City, Mar Vista, Inglewood, Gardena, Redondo Beach and Carson, including 604 Rose Ave., Venice, (310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org

Watts Counseling & Learning Center: Therapy for adults, couples and families. A nonprofit Community Benefit program of Kaiser Permanente Southern California. Services offered in Spanish. Free. 1465 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 564-7911, community.kp.org/about/program/watts-counseling-and-learning-center

Westmont Counseling Center: Therapy for individuals and couples, as well as support and therapy groups for those living with cancer, women and Black men. All services online. Sliding scale; no one is turned away for lack of funds. 1704 W. Manchester Ave., No. 202A, Los Angeles, (323) 531-0565, westmontcounseling.org/services

Wright Institute of Los Angeles: Therapy for adults, couples and families. Groups include Voices of Warriors, for women who have experienced sexual trauma. Sliding scale. 11845 W. Olympic Blvd., No. 505W, Los Angeles, (424) 371-5191, wila.org/affordable-psychotherapy/

Mindfulness, meditation & holistic wellness

Forest Bathing at the L.A. County Arboretum: Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin yoku, Forest bathing has been shown to reduce stress and improve cognitive functioning. $35. 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. (626) 821-3222, arboretum.org/events/full-moon-forest-bathing/

Heal One World: A community center that offers a variety of classes, including yoga, tai chi, hypnotherapy, Reiki and meditation. Online and in person. Donate what you can. 3503 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles. (310) 826-1971, healoneworld.org/heal-one-world-schedule/

Hike to Yoga L.A. at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area: Meet up every first Saturday of the month at the entrance at La Brea Avenue and Don Lorenzo Drive for an 8 a.m. hike and 9 a.m. yoga session overlooking the city. Free. hiketoyogala.com/?utm_id=63073&sfmc_id=1405898

Insight LA: offers classes (online and in-person, free or sliding scale) that cater to both beginning meditators and those looking to deepen and sustain their practice. Multiple locations in West L.A., including 9940 Westwanda Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 450-182, insightla.org/calendar/?paged=3&dates&fee_type

Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center, South Bay: Meditation classes informed by modern Buddhism. Classes range from drop-in meditations to multiweek courses that introduce Buddhist philosophy and practices for deepening awareness. Classes in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach. Suggested donations, $5 to $15. 500 6th St., Hermosa Beach, (310) 848-9680, meditateinthesouthbay.org/meditation-classes/monday/

Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens: Meditation gardens and free meditation classes in person and on Zoom. 3500 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 737-4055, peacelabyrinth.org/events

People’s Yoga: East L.A.-based community yoga studio dedicated to strengthening neighborhoods through mind-body practices and community building. Affordable, bilingual and family yoga classes for all levels, ages, bodies, sizes and abilities. Offered online and in-person. 5161 Pomona Blvd., East Los Angeles, (323) 420-7588, www.peoplesyoga.org/



UCLA’s Mindful Awareness Research Center: Classes, workshops, a weekly podcast, yearlong programs, free guided meditations and free virtual drop-in meditations. 740 Westwood Plaza, Room 17-468, Los Angeles, (310) 206-7503, https://www.uclahealth.org/marc/classes-and-events

Support groups

BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective): This national organization is dedicated to Black healing and wellness. BEAM offers online support groups, including Heart Space (emotional skills building space for Black folks to learn, support and grow in their own healing), North Star (peer support space for mental health and healing professionals) and Blake’s Place (for trans masculine, genderqueer and intersex masculine folks to connect, share and build community). Pay what you can up to $20. beam.community/

L.A. LGBT Center “social networking” groups: Peer support and discussion groups for the LGBTQ community, including people who identify as transgender, bisexual, lesbian, intersex and people with disabilities. All virtual. Free, socialnet.lalgbtcenter.org/social-networking-groups

National Alliance on Mental Illness: Support groups across L.A. County for people struggling with and recovering from mental illness, as well as their families. All groups are free and led by trained volunteers. Most are online, for now. (213) 386-3615, namiglac.org/chapter-support

Our House Grief Support Center: Grief support groups are specific to the age of the griever, length of time since the death and the relationship to the person who died. Each group has five to 12 members and meets every other week at centers in West Los Angeles, Woodland Hills and Mid-City/Koreatown. Groups in Spanish offered. Sliding scale. (310) 473-1511, ourhouse-grief.org/

Pay What You Can Peer Support: These virtual groups are moderated by mental health practitioners and address a range of issues, including depression and loneliness, ADHD and bipolar peer support, and living with chronic pain and disability. Pay what you can. (888) 718-3661, paywhatyoucanpeersupport.com/

Share! The Self-Help & Recovery Exchange: Share hosts group sessions to address topics like anger management, depression and substance abuse. Locations in Culver City, 6666 Green Valley Circle, and Los Angeles, 425 S. Broadway, (310) 305-8878, shareselfhelp.org

Springs of Hope Grief-Care Center: Faith-based, virtual support groups for those who have experienced death, loss and other significant life changes. Meetings are held the last Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., 3515 Linden Ave., Suite 57, Long Beach, (562) 472-2635, springsofhopegcc.com/

Sisters Mentally Mobilized: A project of the Inglewood-based California Black Women’s Health Project that trains Black women to become mental health community advocates and launch mental health-focused support groups. The project aims to reduce mental health stigma, anxiety and isolation among Black women. Networks in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, (310) 412-182, cabwhp.org/sisters-mentally-mobilized.html

For more therapy and support groups in L.A. County, check out this updated list (with more than 1,224 groups facilitated by 631 mental health professionals) compiled by Glendale psychologist James J. De Santis: The Group List

ORANGE COUNTY

Low-fee & sliding scale counseling services

California Family Institute: Individual and family therapy, with specializations in narrative therapy for anxiety, depression, life transitions, substance use, spiritual issues and relational health. Sliding scale. 2900 Bristol St., Suite C-208, Costa Mesa, (949) 381-1510, californiafamilyinstitute.org/

C.A.R.E. Counseling Center: Therapy for individuals, couples and families, as well as groups dealing with intimate partner violence, victims of violent crime, child abuse, parenting, anger management, substance use, eating disorders and grief recovery. Services are offered in English and Spanish. Sliding scale. Locations in Anaheim, 520 N. Brookhurst St., No. 12, and Santa Ana, 1614 17th St., Suite D, (714) 483-9285, carecounseling.net/index.html

Casa de la Familia: Counseling for adults, families, couples and children. Specialties include child abuse, domestic violence and sexual abuse, bullying and human trafficking. General therapy available for issues including depression, social anxiety, divorce, family-of-origin conflicts, eating disorders and body image, and grief. Virtual services available. Locations in Santa Ana, 650 E. 4th St., No. 101, and Fullerton, 508 W. Commonwealth Ave., (877) 611-2272, casadelafamilia.org/services#fb5b608d-c9ac-4261-a429-7fc088192d62

Child Guidance Center: A variety of mental health services, including the Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) program and therapeutic approaches for addressing the impact of trauma or significant cognitive or behavioral health challenges, and their impact on children, youth and families. Services offered in multiple languages. No-cost and low-cost services to eligible families. Locations throughout Orange County, (714) 953-4455, childguidancecenteroc.org/pages/mental-health-services-programs-therapy

F.A.C.E.S. (Family Assessment Counseling & Education Services): Parenting and teen anger-management classes, as well as individual, couples and family counseling. Sliding scale. Locations in Santa Ana, Laguna Hills and Los Angeles, (714) 447-9024, facescal.org/

Family and Community Together Orange County: Provides therapy to individuals, children and families. Counselors work to improve family functioning, increase social support, teach problem solving, reduce the effects of trauma and strengthen coping skills. Clients may receive up to 20 sessions. Services are free. Locations throughout Orange County, (714) 566-2878, factoc.org/locations/

California How to help people in psychosis To help someone in psychosis, one psychologist says, it’s best to first just be there and listen.

The Gary Center: One-on-one therapy with licensed clinical social workers for adults, children and couples. Bilingual and LGBTQ+ services available. Services are no-cost or low-cost, depending on income. Most insurance accepted. 201 S. Harbor Blvd., La Habra, (562) 264-6000, opencounseling.com/united-states/la-habra/counseling-agency/vcc-the-gary-center

Hanmi Family Counseling Center: Counseling for Korean American immigrant families and people who are having difficulty starting a new life in a different culture. Virtual counseling available. No-fee or low-fee, depending on ability to pay. 12362 Beach Blvd., No. 1, Stanton, (714) 873-5688, hanmihope.org/counseling/

Hope Counseling Center at Hope International University: Faith-based therapy provided by marriage and family therapy graduate students. Services include individual, premarital, couples, family, child, teen, grief and divorce therapy. Sliding scale. 2585 E. Chapman, Fullerton, (714) 879-3901, Ext. 1266, hiu.edu/current-students/student-life/health-and-wellness/hope-counseling-center.php

Living Success Center: Therapy for individual, families, couples and children. Treatment is offered for a range of issues, including stress and anxiety management, cultural diversity issues, coping with traumatic events and relationship difficulties. Sliding scale. 1560 Brookhollow, Suite 216, Santa Ana, (949) 645-4723, livingsuccesscenter.org/therapy-services

LGBTQ Center Orange County: Therapy for LGBTQ+ individuals, couples and families. 11605 N. Spurgeon St., Santa Ana, (714) 953-5428, lgbtqcenteroc.org/services/therapy/

The Mental Health Center at Hoag: Family, couples and individual counseling provided by bilingual and bicultural psychotherapists and master’s degree-level trainees. Specialties include trauma-focused CBT, EMDR and play therapy. Women’s services include empowerment support groups and maternal mental health. Counseling available in English, Spanish and Farsi. Sliding scale; some services are free. Therapists throughout Orange County, (949) 764‐6542, hoag.org/about-hoag/community-benefit/hoag-programs/mental-health-services/

Mariposa Women and Family Center: Mental health and substance abuse counseling, life skills and supportive services to women and families. Topics include parenting skills, anger management, bereavement groups and substance use (women and adolescents). Locations in Orange, (1845 W. Orangewood Ave., Suite 300, and San Juan Capistrano, 29222 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 123, (714) 547‐6494, mariposacenter.org

Nooroz Clinic Foundation: Therapy for individuals, couples, children and families. This nonprofit clinic specializes in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), PTSD counseling and treatment, and virtual reality therapy. Telehealth counseling available. Sliding scale. 1560 Brookhollow Drive, No. 212, Santa Ana, (714) 386-9171, noroozclinic.com/services-we-provide/

OMID: Culturally and linguistically responsive therapy and life coaching for individuals and families of all ages, especially people who have just immigrated to the U.S. Classes on parenting, codependency and healthy relationships are also offered. Sliding scale. 2101 Business Center Drive, No. 150, Irvine, (949) 502-4721, omidinstitute.org/counseling-therapy

Pepperdine University Counseling Center: Therapy provided by Pepperdine’s master’s- and doctoral-level interns for individuals, couples and families. Sliding scale. 1811 Von Karman Ave., No. 401, Irvine, (949) 223‐2570, gsep.pepperdine.edu/about/clinics/irvine/

Radiant Health Centers: Group and individual therapy for LGBTQ+ people and those living with HIV, for clients at least 12 years old. Offers Radiant Rainbow Allegiance, a mental health support group aimed at LGBTQ+ youth between 13 and 17, and Rainbow Connection, group therapy for LGBTQ+ those ages 18 to 24. Spanish-language services offered. Telehealth available. Free. 17982 Sky Park Circle ,Suite J, Irvine, (949) 809-5709,

radianthealthcenters.org/lgbtq-counseling

Straight Talk: Virtual and in-person counseling for families and individuals. Groups include adult anger management, teen anger management and parenting. Play therapy for kids is also offered. Sliding scale. Discounts available to military members and their families. Locations in La Mirada, 13710 La Mirada Blvd., (562) 943-0195, and Santa Ana, 3785 S. Plaza Drive, (714) 828-2000, straighttalkcounseling.org/la-mirada-counseling-services

Share Our Selves: Individual, family and group therapy, as well as play therapy for kids. SOS uses a short-term treatment approach for concerns including depression, anger, anxiety, grief and loss, family conflict, relationship problems, school- or work-related problems and life transitions. Spanish-language services available. Medi-Cal and several other insurers accepted; sliding scale and discounts offered. 1550 Superior Ave., Costa Mesa, (949) 270-2100, shareourselves.org/services/behavioral-health/

Mindfulness, meditation & holistic wellness

Insight L.A.: This Los Angeles-based organization has a North Orange County/Long Beach practice group. Participants gather on Zoom for guided meditation and group processing from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Facilitated by two mental health professionals. Suggested donation of $25. insightla.org/event/north-orange-county-long-beach-practice-group-3/

Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center: Meditation classes informed by modern Buddhism. Classes include “daily mind training for modern people” and drop-in sessions that offer “practical methods to improve the quality of our lives through meditation and Buddhist teachings.” $12 suggested donation. In person in Santa Ana, San Clemente and Huntington Beach. 231 E. Memory Lane, Santa Ana, (949) 350-3312, meditationinorangecounty.org/

Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute at UCI: Free livestream meditations that help participants cultivate awareness and compassion for themselves and others. Mindfulness classes — including Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) and mindful self-compassion range from $80 to $475, depending on number of classes. ssihi.uci.edu/classes/mindfulness/

Yoga Center of California: Founded in 1970 by Ramakrishna Ananda, this center offers in-person meditation classes, as well as free online yoga classes (including Hatha, chair and pranayam). 445 E. 17th St., Suite I, Costa Mesa, (949) 646-8281, yogacenter.org/index.html

Support groups and classes

Art & Creativity for Healing: Emotional healing through art and creative expression for those living in pain, grief, fear or stress. Workshops include expressing feelings with color, “painting my story” and “color and play.” In person and online. Each class is $39. 23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite I5, Laguna Hills, (949) 367-1902, art4healing.org/faq/

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance: A safe space for people living with depression or schizoaffective disorders to share experiences, feelings and strategies for living successfully with these conditions. Offered online and in person. Patient and family support groups available in Mandarin and Vietnamese. Free. Meetings in locations across Orange County, dbsaoc.org/meetings

Living Success Center: Groups and classes are offered to help people learn more about themselves, develop relationships and share their experiences with others. Offers Dialectical Behavioral Group therapy (a three-hour per week commitment) and a women’s group, in which participants discuss relationships, self-esteem, asserting themselves, parenting, sexuality, women’s rights and other issues. Sliding scale. 1560 Brookhollow, Suite 216, Santa Ana, 949-645-4723, livingsuccesscenter.org/classes-a-groups .

LGBTQ Center Orange County: Therapy groups for transmasculine people; parents who are looking for a safe space to process emotions around their children coming out; peer groups for women, men and transgender people; mental health processing groups for teens and young adults. $10 per meeting. On Zoom. 714-953-5428, lgbtqcenteroc.org/services/therapy/

National Alliance on Mental Illness OC: This national organization hosts free support groups and classes across Orange County for people living with mental health conditions, as well as their families. Classes in person across the county and online. 714-544-8488, namioc.org/classes-events