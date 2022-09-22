Two people killed in fiery Wilmington crash

A fiery crash in Wilmington left two people dead Thursday night.

Firefighters were called around 8:15 p.m. to the area of 1753 N. Avalon Blvd., where they found a crash with a vehicle fire that had gone out by the time the first units arrived, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was declared dead soon after, firefighters said. Another person was trapped and had to be rescued from a vehicle.

The second victim was later declared dead, firefighters said.

Authorities did not have additional information on the crash Thursday night.