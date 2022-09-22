Advertisement
California

Two people killed in fiery Wilmington crash

A map shows the location of a crash that killed two people in Wilmington
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A fiery crash in Wilmington left two people dead Thursday night.

Firefighters were called around 8:15 p.m. to the area of 1753 N. Avalon Blvd., where they found a crash with a vehicle fire that had gone out by the time the first units arrived, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was declared dead soon after, firefighters said. Another person was trapped and had to be rescued from a vehicle.

The second victim was later declared dead, firefighters said.

Authorities did not have additional information on the crash Thursday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

