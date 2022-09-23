Advertisement
California

Brush fire closes Highway 330 near Running Springs

A map showing the Manzanita fire in the San Bernardino Mountains
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A brush fire that broke out Friday in the San Bernardino Mountains had consumed at least 50 acres by late afternoon.

The Manzanita fire was burning near Highway 330 and Forest Road 1N09, about nine miles from Running Springs, San Bernardino National Forest officials said.

Flames were spreading rapidly, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

The highway was closed in both directions from Highland Avenue to Live Oak, according to Caltrans District 8. Motorists are being told to avoid the area.

Pictures posted to Twitter showed a smoke column visible from Redlands.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

