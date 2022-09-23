Brush fire closes Highway 330 near Running Springs

A brush fire that broke out Friday in the San Bernardino Mountains had consumed at least 50 acres by late afternoon.

The Manzanita fire was burning near Highway 330 and Forest Road 1N09, about nine miles from Running Springs, San Bernardino National Forest officials said.

Flames were spreading rapidly, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters are working a vegetation fire near Hwy 330 and forest road 1N09. Aircraft assisting with water and retardant drops. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 23, 2022

The highway was closed in both directions from Highland Avenue to Live Oak, according to Caltrans District 8. Motorists are being told to avoid the area.

Pictures posted to Twitter showed a smoke column visible from Redlands.

This is a developing story and will be updated.