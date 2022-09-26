Advertisement
Share
California

Southern California braces for another September heat wave

Two women clean headstones at a cemetery
USC students Allison Kim, left, and Kennedy Snyder clean veterans’ headstones at Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings and heat advisories for much of Southern California this week, as another heat wave could send temperatures into the triple digits.

A heat warning is in effect for the valleys of Los Angeles County, and a heat advisory has been issued for the inland coast, including downtown L.A. Both are set to expire Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The valleys could see temperatures as high as 102 degrees through Wednesday, and the mountains and deserts could hit 100. The coastal areas should only be a few degrees higher than normal, rising to about 88 degrees.

While still dangerously warm in some areas, the current heat wave should last only about two days, and is on the “lower end” of the historic heat wave earlier this month, according to Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: An aerial view of the Palos Verdes Shelf Superfund site, an area of contaminated sediment off the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Montrose Chemical Corp. dumped DDT, originally developed as an insecticide, between 1947 and 1971, and covers about 17 square miles of the ocean floor near Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Montrose discharged millions of pounds of DDT into Los Angeles County sewers, which empties two miles offshore in the Palos Verdes Shelf. Concentrations of DDT and PCBs in fish found in the Palos Verdes Shelf area continue to pose a threat to human health and the environment. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fault along L.A., O.C. coast could unleash huge earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows

Earlier estimates said the fault zone could generate up to a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, but a new report shows it could produce a quake as strong as 7.8.
Advertisement

“This is much shorter duration and noticeably lower temperatures,” Rorke said.

A warm, high pressure air mass, compounded by a slight offshore push delaying the sea breeze, is driving the current stretch of extreme heat, Rorke said. But he reassured Angelenos this is not déjà vu of the historic heat wave that kicked off September: The temperatures are expected to be 5 degrees to 10 degrees cooler, and the event will be seven days fewer, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“This is not a record-breaking heat wave by any means,” Rorke said, adding that because it is a Santa Ana season, records are “high and out of reach.” And unlike the last heat wave, the lows will not remain so stubbornly high that “there is no hope overnight,” he said.

OAK GLEN, CA - SEPTEMBER 15, 2022: Resident Meg Grant stares out at mud and destruction which once was a lush patio and garden area before Monday's heavy rains breached the nearby flood channel dumping heavy mud flow and debris into her house and property on Potato Canyon Road September 15, 2022 in Oak Glen, California. Grant spent months advocating county officials to address the channel, which has flooded during other rain events. But, nothing was done. Her home and others nearby are unlivable.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

In San Bernardino mountains, residents hit by devastating mudslide fear more to come

Officials said 16 homes were damaged or destroyed after a mudslide Sept. 12. One woman was found dead in her home.

Farther south, heat warnings are in effect for the Inland Empire through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Inland Orange County could reach 100 degrees, and the Inland Empire could see temperatures hit 106.

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. for the Orange County coastal areas, where temperatures could rise to 92 degrees.

The current stretch of high temperatures are slightly mitigated by lower humidity levels, said Mark Moede, a meteorologist with the weather service in San Diego. “The lower humidity compared to what we had weeks ago will make it a little more tolerable,” Moede said.

Elevated fire danger is a persistent concern during a heat wave, but meteorologists say they do not predict Santa Ana winds this week, which lowers this threat level.

CaliforniaOrange CountyClimate & Environment
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement