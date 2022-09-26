Report of suspicious device in Long Beach closes streets, halts Metro rail service

Two streets in Long Beach were shut down, and service on a segment of the Metro A Line suspended, Monday afternoon following a report of a suspicious device.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to the 2400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, where a person at a construction site reported seeing a suspicious device, according to Brandon Fahey, spokesman for the Long Beach Police Department.

Police evacuated the surrounding area, shutting down Long Beach Boulevard between East Hill and East Willow streets, and 25th Street between Elm Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, Fahey said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was at the scene, he said.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced shortly after 4 p.m. that train service on the A Line — formerly known as the Metro Blue Line — had been halted on Long Beach Boulevard between the Willow Street and Pacific Coast Highway stations.

Bus shuttles have been requested, according to the agency.