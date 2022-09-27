Advertisement
California

101 Freeway in Encino to close overnight Saturday for walking bridge demolition

Cars in traffic on the freeway
Traffic on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles in July 2021.
(Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
A one-mile stretch of the 101 Freeway in Encino will close for 12 hours starting Saturday night while crews work to demolish a pedestrian overpass deemed too close to the highway.

The California Department of Transportation said it will close all lanes from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday from White Oak Avenue and Balboa Boulevard. Crews will be working to take down the pedestrian bridge at Encino Avenue that was built in 1959 over the 101. Caltrans officials said the bridge no longer met necessary “vertical clearance.”

Caltrans officials do not plan to reconstruct a new pedestrian pathway to replace the bridge, after a years-long review process taking input from residents who live nearby. Many said they did not want to see a new bridge built but did want to see walkability improvements along Louise Avenue, which crosses above the 101 about a quarter mile east of Encino Avenue, according to the office of Sen. Henry Stern (D-Malibu).

Before the all-lane closure Saturday, Caltrans officials said up to three lanes in each direction on the 101 could close starting at 10 p.m. Friday, but two lanes each way will remain open. There will be signs for detours to use during the closures.

The following ramps will also be closed during the demolition:

  • Reseda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound 101
  • White Oak Avenue on-ramp to southbound 101
  • Balboa Boulevard on-ramp to northbound 101
  • On-ramp from Haskell Avenue to northbound 101
  • Connector from southbound 405 Freeway to northbound U.S. 101
  • Connector from northbound 405 Freeway to northbound U.S. 101
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

