Expect the ‘Coronageddon’ sequel this weekend with 91 Freeway closure

If you missed “Coronageddon” earlier this month, you could catch the sequel this weekend.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission announced that all eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed for repairs again this weekend, from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15. That includes the eastbound 91 express lanes and the eastbound 91 Main Street on-ramp, beginning 10 p.m. Friday and ending 5 a.m. Monday.

The 15-91 interchange is scheduled to remain open.

⚠️A full closure of eastbound 91 from Main St. to just west of I-15 in Corona will occur this weekend, Friday, September 30 at 10 p.m. to Monday, October 3, 5 a.m. Crews will be repaving lanes. https://t.co/SbJ6DGcAYN — Riverside County Transportation Commission (@TheRCTC) September 26, 2022

Motorists are being warned of heavy delays and are advised to take alternate routes, including using the 60, 71 or 57 freeways or Interstates 15 or 215.

The closure is part of an ongoing project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers along the outer portions of the eastbound and westbound 91 in Corona, the transportation commission said.

The closure is the second time this month that all eastbound lanes of the 91 will be shut down for repairs. Crews will be replacing temporary asphalt laid during the previous closure with permanent concrete, Aaron Hake, deputy executive director of commission, said in a statement.

Work on the roadway will continue to take place through the fall.