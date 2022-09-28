Six injured in shooting at Oakland school campus

Six people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Oakland school campus, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured were taken to two area hospitals from the Fontaine Street campus, where students in grades K-12 attend three schools on a shared campus.

Alameda County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly said officials responded to a shooting just after 1 p.m. He said the scene was no longer active, but he did not have immediate details about the extent of the victims’ injuries or what prompted the shooting.

Today's gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul -- our schools are sanctuaries for our children. Our investigators report all six victims are adults + being treated for injuries at hospitals now. The school is now clear + all children being reunited w/ families. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) September 28, 2022

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf posted on Twitter that all the victims were adults, but it was unclear whether any were students. City Councilmember Treva Reid said on ABC7 News that she was told the “majority” were students.

The campus where the shooting occurred consists of Rudsdale Newcomer High School, Sojourner Truth Independent Study and Bay Area Technology School.

Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor said the incident “hits close to home.”

“Our schools are supposed to be a place of uplifting, empowering,” Taylor told ABC7 News, "… not [a place] to witness tragedies like this.”

In late August, Oakland police responded to a shooting at a different secondary school, where one student was injured. Police later said it was accidental.