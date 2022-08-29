13-year-old shot at Oakland school, juvenile in custody

A 13-year-old student was shot Monday afternoon at an Oakland secondary school, and officials have taken a juvenile suspect into custody, authorities said.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to Madison Park Academy on Capistrano Drive and found the teen, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound, according to the Oakland Police Department.

“Officers were able to quickly and safely take the shooter into custody as well as provide medical aid to the student,” Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said during a briefing.

It was not immediately clear whether the person taken into custody was also a student at the school, which enrolls students from sixth to 12th grade. Armstrong said a firearm was recovered at the campus.

“The city of Oakland continues to be plagued by gun violence,” Armstrong said during a news conference that was intended to address six homicides in the city over the last four days. “Sadly, gun violence is impacting our schools as well.”

Advertisement

Candace Keas, a spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department, said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said deputies also responded to the school, helping families reunite with children. He said the scene had been “stabilized.”

Keas did not release the age of the suspect or information about the extent of the 13-year-old’s injuries.

“Firearms are overwhelming our community,” Armstrong said. “It’s going to take all of our efforts to reduce gun violence in Oakland.”

About 800 students attend Madison Park Academy, part of the Oakland Unified School District, according to its website.

Monday was the fourth week of classes for the 2022-23 school year.