California

‘We’re at the tail end of this’: Heat wave in Southern California extended through Wednesday

A man jogs with his dog at a park
A man jogs with his dog at Challen Park in Riverside on Tuesday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Southern California is at the tail end of its mini-heat wave, with temperatures in some areas expected to reach triple digits on Wednesday before cooling off into the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard extended the heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Gabriel, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and brought the Santa Monica Mountains into the fold. The Ventura County valleys are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Oxnard bureau, parts of the valleys, foothills and mountains could reach as high as 105 degrees. Burbank, which hit 99 degrees on Tuesday, is forecast to be 100 degrees Wednesday. Woodland Hills could reach 105 degrees, up from 102 on Tuesday.

The heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for the Los Angeles County coast expired Tuesday evening, said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. He added that coastal areas should be a few degrees cooler than the previous day.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Inland Empire, inland Orange County and the lower desert areas, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

The Orange County coast and the San Diego County coast and valleys are under a heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The heat wave closing out September is cooler and shorter than the marathon-heat wave that kicked off the month, which lasted 10 days and shattered records across the state.

Forecasters don’t expect any record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.

“This is a hotter pattern, but this time of year we have had some much hotter weather,” said Greg Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Temperatures should begin to cool off Thursday and gradually decline into the weekend, meteorologists said.

“We are at the tail end of this,” Hall said.

Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

