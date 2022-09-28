Woman charged with murder after allegedly running over a man she thought was killing a cat

Enraged by what she believed was an attempted cat murder, a 20-year-old woman ran over a man with her Honda Civic in Cypress, killing him, according to prosecutors.

On Tuesday, Orange County prosecutors charged Hannah Star Esser with murder in the death of Luis Anthony Victor, 43.

Esser was driving near Oak Knoll Park on Sunday night when she thought she saw a man trying to run over a cat with an SUV, according to prosecutors.

She confronted the man, according to prosecutors, filming her profanity-laced tirade on her cellphone.

During the argument on the 9700 block of Graham Street at around 8:30 p.m., both Esser and the man, identified by prosecutors as Victor, got out of their cars.

Esser got back in her car, made a three-point turn and drove toward Victor.

She then “made a U-turn, accelerated and drove directly at Victor,” prosecutors said in a news release.

She struck Victor with the right front of her car, launching him on the hood and windshield before he flipped several times and landed in the street, according to prosecutors. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cypress police arrested Esser later that night.

Prosecutors are viewing surveillance video from nearby residences as well as Esser’s cellphone video.

Esser faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted. Prosecutors believe she did not know Victor.

“This action showed a complete disregard for human life,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in the news release, calling the crime “a random act of violence targeting a stranger.”

Esser is in jail on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.

It is unclear what happened to the cat.