A portion of the 101 Freeway in Encino to close overnight

A one-mile section of the 101 Freeway in Encino will be closed Saturday night until Sunday morning as crews demolish an old pedestrian bridge that has sagged too close to the freeway.

The closures will affect traffic in both directions from White Oak Avenue to Balboa Boulevard, Caltrans officials said. All lanes will be shut down Saturday at 10 p.m. and are expected to reopen Sunday at 10 a.m.

The bridge, built in 1959, was approved for an expedited removal in May. Caltrans said its destruction is meant to “eliminate its nonstandard vertical clearance” that at times caused taller vehicles to hit the overpass.

The following ramps will also be closed:

Reseda Boulevard onramp to southbound 101

White Oak Avenue onramp to southbound 101

Balboa Boulevard onramp to northbound 101

Onramp from Haskell Avenue to northbound 101

Connector from southbound 405 Freeway to northbound U.S. 101

Connector from northbound 405 Freeway to northbound U.S. 101

🚧Closure Alert🚧U.S. 101 from White Oak Ave. to Balboa Blvd. in the #SanFernandoValley will close from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 1-2. Please plan accordingly and use alternate routes. Info and detour maps 👇 pic.twitter.com/gOlT2DGGZk — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 22, 2022

Motorists are advised to follow detours signs to exit at Balboa, Victory or Ventura Boulevards. Caltrans warns that nearby residents and businesses may experience “noise, vibrations and dust” during the demolition.

There are currently no plans to replace the bridge — expenditure that Encino residents lobbied against in years prior.

“Caltrans is currently working on plans to upgrade nearby crossing points along the corridor, including at Louise Avenue, to ensure pedestrians and bicyclists have improved and safer access across U.S. 101,” Allison Colburn, a spokesperson for Caltrans, said in a statement. “We will continue working with the Encino community to determine next steps.”