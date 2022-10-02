Advertisement
Two 17-year-olds arrested in fatal stabbing in downtown L.A.

By Gabriel San RománStaff Writer 
Two 17-year-old suspects — a boy and girl — have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, police said.

The two suspects were attempting to rob the victim about 1:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard when the attack occurred, police said.

One of the teens pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim, police said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. He was identified as Du Lee, 56, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office’s website.

The two suspects were arrested a short time after the attack, police said.

