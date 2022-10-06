Advertisement
Man found shot to death inside rental truck in Hollywood, police say

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a U-Haul pickup truck in Hollywood.
(OnScene.TV)
By Melissa HernandezStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man whose body was found in a U-Haul pickup truck in Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of West Carlos Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday found the rental truck parked on the wrong side of street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Inside the truck, officers discovered the unidentified victim — described as being in his late 50s — dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

No further information was released about the suspect or the motive for the shooting. The investigation is continuing.

Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was formerly an intern for The Times’ 2021 summer internship program, during which she covered general assignments on the Metro desk. Hernandez is a University of Florida graduate, where she studied journalism and environmental science, and is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

