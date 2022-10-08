Four shot, one fatally, near UC Berkeley campus

One man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting early Saturday near the UC Berkeley campus, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1:35 a.m. near Telegraph and Durant avenues, authorities said. No students were involved, according to the university.

Berkeley police released a statement saying that a fight broke out in the south campus area, and around the same time, shots rang out and multiple people fled, KPIX-TV reported.

Right after the incident, UC Berkeley put out a campus-wide warning for students to stay out of the area until further notice.

“We realize the proximity of this incident to campus and our residence halls may be disturbing to members of our community,” UC Berkeley posted later on its “WarnMe” emergency notification system.

The Berkeley Scanner, a local news outlet, reported that one of the surviving victims was shot in the chest, another in the right arm, and the third in the groin area.