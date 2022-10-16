Advertisement
California

Brush fire in Pacific Palisades that shut down Pacific Coast Highway is contained at two acres

By Deborah NetburnStaff Writer 
A brush fire burning uphill from Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades on Sunday evening was contained at two acres, fire officials said in an alert.

Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Chautauqua Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. More than 80 personnel from the Los Angeles city and county fire departments and the Santa Monica Fire Department, along with three helicopters, stopped the blaze as it burned through rocky terrain, the LAFD said in a series of statements.

No structural damage or injuries were reported, and no evacuation orders were issued. The highway remains closed and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Deborah Netburn

Deborah Netburn covers faith, spirituality and joy for the Los Angeles Times. She started at The Times in 2006 and has worked across a wide range of sections including entertainment, home and garden, national news, technology and science.

