California

Record heat returns to Southern California after fall-like conditions

A man on an electric skateboard silhouetted by the sun behind a ridgetop
A man rides on a single-wheel electric skateboard at Challen Park in Riverside late last month.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
After a few days that passed for fall in Southern California, complete with cool temperatures and a bit of rain, summer weather has made a return.

Temperatures across the region touched the mid-90s on Wednesday.

Los Angeles International Airport saw a high of 93 degrees, tying a daily record set in 1981. Long Beach tied its daily record of 95 degrees, also set in 1981.

“The reason we are getting warm is because we have offshore winds,” National Weather Service meteorologist Lisa Phillips said. “We had them yesterday and they are a little bit stronger today.

“That allows the area to heat up pretty nicely,” Phillips said.

But the heat wave is not expected to last long; the offshore winds are expected to “shut off” Thursday, allowing temperatures to drop, Phillips said.

The region could see some showers this weekend.

High temperatures are not unusual for this time of year, when Southern Californians regularly deal with hot, dry Santa Ana winds.

“It’s actually been weird that it’s been cooler than normal,” Phillips said. “We’ve had a lot more marine layer clouds and thunderstorms than we typically do during this timeframe.”

Temperatures are expected to hover in the high 80s through Thursday with the weekend bringing a cooling trend.

California
