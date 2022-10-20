Advertisement
Share
California

F-16 fighter jets intercepted planes in restricted airspace during Biden’s Southern California visit

The president chats with workers
President Biden chats with workers during his visit to a Metro subway construction site in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

Two small planes were intercepted by F-16 fighter jets on two separate occasions after entering temporary restricted airspaces last week during President Biden’s visit to Southern California, authorities said.

The breaches by the single-engine planes happened when Biden was attending events in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to a news release from the Continental United States North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, or CONR, which oversees airspace surveillance and control and directs air sovereignty activities for the lower 48 states.

The first breach occurred Oct. 13 over Los Angeles, shortly before Biden spoke at the site of the new Metro D Line extension in West L.A. alongside mayoral candidate and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). At around 12:40 p.m., two F-16s, under the direction of CONR, intercepted a Beechcraft Bonanza that entered the temporary flight restricted area without proper clearance or communication. The plane landed safely, CONR said.

LOS ANGELES CA OCTOBER 13, 2022 - President Joe Biden, with mayoral candidate Karen Bass, visited a Metro subway construction site in Los Angeles Thursday, October 13, 2022, and tout federal investments aimed at bolstering the nation's infrastructure. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Biden can’t quit L.A., or its complex politics, even as racist audio leak rocks the city

With L.A.’s political establishment reeling from a scandal involving racist remarks, a presidential visit took on the air of a unity tour.
Advertisement

The second breach occurred on Friday, when a Cessna 182 entered a temporary restricted airspace over Santa Ana at 3:10 p.m. without the proper clearances or communication, CONR said. Biden was attending an event at Irvine Valley College, where he and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) spoke about Democrats’ efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs, when the violation occurred.

According to CONR, officials used flares to catch the pilot’s attention, and the plane landed safely. Flares are a standard tool to bring pilots into communication, the agency said.

The Secret Service was aware of both breaches and neither disrupted the president’s schedule, an agency spokesperson said. Violations of the temporary flight restrictions are common, particularly by small planes, the spokesperson said.

WASHINGTON D.C., In a short speech at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., the president promised voters that codifying the abortion protections enshrined for 49 years in Roe vs. Wade will be his first priority when the new Congress gets underway in January. (Associated Press)

Politics

Biden, in speech, aims to keep abortion top of mind for voters as midterms near

President Biden promised to prioritize codifying abortion rights if Democrats can maintain control of Congress in next month’s midterm elections.

Temporary flight restrictions are routine procedure based on the president’s schedule and location, the Secret Service said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, temporary flight restrictions can be used during natural disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes, certain major sporting events and emergency or national security situations.

CaliforniaPoliticsWorld & NationCalifornia Politics
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement