One person found dead inside Brentwood home consumed by fire
One person was found dead inside a Brentwood home after flames engulfed the two-story house Thursday morning, authorities said.
Fire crews were called to the 400 block of South Cliffwood Avenue around 5:54 a.m. where the fire was raging inside the house, Los Angeles City Fire said in a statement. It took firefighters about half an hour to extinguish the flames, authorities said.
Firefighters searched the house and found the deceased victim lying on the first floor of the two-story home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
County Coroner’s officials said they were still working to identify the individual’s name, age and gender.
The victim, a woman who was believed to be in her 90s, had lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years, according to a KTTV Channel 11 report.
The cause of the fire was remains under investigation, LAFD said.
Get Group Therapy
Life is stressful. Our weekly mental wellness newsletter can help.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.