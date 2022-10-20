Los Angeles high school coach arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor

A Los Angeles high school basketball coach was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor, and police are seeking more potential victims in the case, authorities said.

Paul Anthony Davis, 33, was arrested Wednesday on a count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, Los Angeles police said in a news release. Police did not identify the school where Davis was a coach.

Davis is being held on $35,000 bail.

The investigation began Friday, when the the police department’s Juvenile Division received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 5700 block of Centinela Avenue and the 17000 block of West Sunset Boulevard, police said.

The case will be referred to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Police have urged anyone who may have been a victim of the suspect or has more information about the case to contact the juvenile division detectives at (424) 259-7094. Calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours. Anonymous calls should be made to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS ([800] 222-8477).