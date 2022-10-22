Las Vegas music festival canceled Saturday because of high winds

Organizers behind the When We Were Young rock festival in Las Vegas canceled performances on Saturday because of high winds.

The emo and pop-punk festival, scheduled at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip, will not be going forward after the National Weather Service and local police advised that it would be too windy for concert-goers to attend safely, organizers announced on Twitter. Forecasters warned that winds could reach 30 mph to 40 mph with potential gusts of 60 mph, according to the statement.

“This was not a decision that came lightly,” the statement said. “We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to his day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

Bands scheduled to perform included My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne and Jimmy Eat World. Ticketholders who purchased their tickets directly from the festival will receive refunds in less than a month, the statement said.

The festival’s additional dates, Sunday and Oct. 29, will go on as scheduled, the statement added.