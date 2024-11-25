Besame Mucho cancels upcoming festival at Dodger Stadium

Organizers of the Besame Mucho Festival announced on Monday via an Instagram post that the 2024 edition of the event was canceled due to “circumstances beyond [their] control.” The one-day event was scheduled to take place Dec. 21 at Dodger Stadium.

“We take great pride in our annual celebration of exceptional music and culture, connecting generations in a way no other event can,” the post read. “After working tirelessly all year to bring you another unforgettable show in December, we are deeply disappointed to share this news.”

The second L.A. edition of Besame Mucho was originally set to feature headliners Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Los Tigres del Norte and Banda MS. Other notable performers included Pitbull, Ana Barbara, Gloria Trevi, Juanes, Carlos Vives and Elvis Crespo. Had the event taken place, it would’ve marked Shakira’s first headlining set at a music festival.

The 2023 Besame Mucho Festival showcased performances from Maná, Los Bukis and Gloria Trevi . Standout moments included Natalia Lafourcade’s memorable rendition of Juan Gabriel’s version of “Ya No Vivo por Vivir,” a homecoming performance by Los Lobos and a retrospective setlist from Los Bukis. Tickets for the inaugural event sold out in 70 minutes .

As of Monday afternoon, general admission tickets for the canceled event were still being sold for $435 and VIP packages starting at $745. According to the festival’s statement, ticketholders will be automatically refunded “in as little as 30 days.”