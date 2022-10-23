Sewage spill prompts beach closure in Marina del Rey

A stretch of beach in Marina del Rey has been closed after a sewage spill near Ballona Creek, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The public is being warned to avoid beaches less than 100 yards from the creek following the discharge on Saturday afternoon of 1,200 gallons of sewage, according to public health officials. Signs announcing the closure have been posted near the affected area.

The department said in a statement posted on its website that the sewage was spilled near 4545 W. 62nd Street at about 1 p.m. Saturday. About 500 gallons of sewage was recovered, but 700 gallons poured into the storm drain, which flows to Centinela Creek and then to Ballona Creek.

A team of health workers confirmed later Saturday that the sewage had reached Centinela Creek, from which it would ultimately end up in the ocean.

The beach will remain closed until at least Wednesday according to health officials. The statement said the county health department’s lab cannot receive samples until Monday and that “it takes two consecutive satisfactory samples to reopen the beach.”

For more information about beach conditions in Los Angeles County, call the county health department’s 24-hour beach closure hotline at (800) 525-5662 or visit the department’s dedicated web portal.