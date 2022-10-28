Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, ‘violently’ attacked at couple’s San Francisco home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently” attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the speaker’s office.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Democratic speaker’s office, said in the statement that an assailant broke into the couple’s home and “violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, Hammill said.

A suspect is in custody, and the motive for the attack is under investigation, Hammill said.

Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) was not in the city at the time of the attack, Hammill said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in the statement.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The attack on Paul Pelosi comes 11 days ahead of the midterm election. Nancy Pelosi has been in campaign mode, raising millions for candidates and pushing to maintain the majority hold Democrats have on the House as the party’s power hangs in the balance.

On Twitter, Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator and former Republican presidential nominee John McCain, said she felt “absolutely sick, horrified and disgusted about the news of Paul Pelosi.

“What in God’s name is happening in this country?! Everyone join me and send support, love, prayers, anything you can to Speaker Pelosi, her husband and the entire Pelosi family,” McCain wrote. “This is a broken world.”

This is a developing story.