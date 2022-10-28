Paul Pelosi likes to stay out of limelight but considered huge force in Nancy Pelosi’s life

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old longtime husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was attacked “violently” by an intruder at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday.

He is currently in the hospital, according to a statement from Nancy Pelosi, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Paul Pelosi, who has been married to Nancy Pelosi for more almost 60 years, is a longtime investor and developer in San Francisco. He graduated from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service in 1962 and currently serves on the school’s Board of Advisors.

Advertisement

The couple share five children and nine grandchildren.

Most recently, Paul Pelosi made headlines after he was arrested in 2021 in Napa County for DUI, after crashing into another vehicle and testing a 0.082% blood alcohol content. He later pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and was sentenced earlier this year to five days in jail and three years of probation, according to officials.

Pelosi’s husband ventures out into football The owner of the California Redwoods in a new pro league has a famous

But throughout his wife’s high-profile career, Paul Pelosi has tried to avoid the public eye. In a 2009 interview with The Times, he spoke about how he didn’t want his business dealings to interfere with his wife’s political ambitions, or give the perception that they could.

“I understand, of course, that since a woman has had such a phenomenal success [people wonder], ‘Who is this guy she’s married to for 47 years and has five kids?’” he was quoted saying in a 2009 Times article. “I understand the curiosity about that. But it’s her celebrity. It’s her career. It’s her responsibility. I’m enormously supportive and proud about it but I see absolutely no percentage in trying to share the limelight.”

One of his most public business decisions included becoming owner of the now-defunct California Redwoods football team in 2009, which later became the Sacramento Mountain Lions, in the start-up minor league known as the United Football League — in which he also heavily invested. The league eventually folded.

In financial disclosures, Nancy Pelosi has listed 10 properties, worth at least $23 million. With the exception of a St. Helena estate and vineyard on Zinfandel Lane at the banks of the Napa River, the rest are owned by her husband.