2 people stabbed on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Two people were stabbed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Halloween night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 10:05 p.m. in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Responding officers found the victims, identified only as two men, Lopez said. The suspect, also a man, was no longer at the scene. A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

Advertisement

Several Los Angeles Fire Department units also responded to the intersection, but the officer could not confirm whether the victims had been transported as of 10:45 p.m.

Officers were holding the scene until they could be sure the victims were stabilized, Lopez said. Their conditions were unknown.