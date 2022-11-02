Advertisement
California

All Los Angeles County beaches placed under high bacteria warning due to rain

People walk in the rain on a pier
A rainy day at Manhattan Beach Pier in March.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Public health officials warned of high bacteria levels at all beaches in Los Angeles County on Wednesday after a rainstorm swept through Southern California.

As officials tested coastal waters, concerned that bacteria levels had exceeded state standards, the county Department of Public Health advised people to avoid swimming or any contact with the water, due to the risk of illness.

The county said the risk of illness is greater for the elderly and children.

Los Angeles, CA - November 02: Reveriano Alvear (CQ) is working hard cleaning the sidewalks and gutters at the corner of South Broadway and 7th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. A much-needed rain storm moved into the Los Angeles area overnight and it had been raining on and off in downtown Los Angeles this morning. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Widespread rain, heavy winds hit Southern California

Rainfall totals are between a 10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch across L.A. County, but things are expected to clear out by daybreak, the National Weather Service said.
The advisory, which is in place until Saturday at 7:30 a.m., encompasses all of the county’s coast, from San Pedro to Malibu, which includes more than 80 beaches, creeks and storm drains, and 24 miles of sand.

Initial advisories for bacteria levels encompassed only seven beaches along L.A. County’s coast, including the Santa Monica Pier, which ranks among the dirtiest beaches in California.

It is typical for bacteria levels in coastal waters to rise after storms as rainfall pushes out contaminants, pesticides and litter from the county’s storm drains, runoffs, creeks and rivers, and into the ocean. Bacteria levels often remain high for at least 72 hours after a storm.

L.A. County saw rainfall totals on Wednesday between a 10th of an inch to half an inch, with most of the rainfall in mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Showers were expected to subside by Wednesday afternoon, weather experts said.

California
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

