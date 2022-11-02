All Los Angeles County beaches placed under high bacteria warning due to rain

Public health officials warned of high bacteria levels at all beaches in Los Angeles County on Wednesday after a rainstorm swept through Southern California.

As officials tested coastal waters, concerned that bacteria levels had exceeded state standards, the county Department of Public Health advised people to avoid swimming or any contact with the water, due to the risk of illness.

The county said the risk of illness is greater for the elderly and children.

California Widespread rain, heavy winds hit Southern California Rainfall totals are between a 10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch across L.A. County, but things are expected to clear out by daybreak, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory, which is in place until Saturday at 7:30 a.m., encompasses all of the county’s coast, from San Pedro to Malibu, which includes more than 80 beaches, creeks and storm drains, and 24 miles of sand.

Initial advisories for bacteria levels encompassed only seven beaches along L.A. County’s coast, including the Santa Monica Pier, which ranks among the dirtiest beaches in California.

It is typical for bacteria levels in coastal waters to rise after storms as rainfall pushes out contaminants, pesticides and litter from the county’s storm drains, runoffs, creeks and rivers, and into the ocean. Bacteria levels often remain high for at least 72 hours after a storm.

L.A. County saw rainfall totals on Wednesday between a 10th of an inch to half an inch, with most of the rainfall in mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Showers were expected to subside by Wednesday afternoon, weather experts said.