Widespread rain, heavy winds hit Southern California

Widespread showers and heavy winds are sweeping through Southern California on Wednesday morning, with weather experts advising motorists to drive carefully.

Rainfall totals are between a 10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch across Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The mountains have received the most rain, with Camp Nine in the Santa Clarita Valley area and the San Gabriel Dam in eastern L.A. County each seeing about half an inch of rain.

“We are expecting things to clear out by daybreak,” meteorologist Kristan Lund said, though showers could linger across the San Gabriel Valley and the eastern L.A. County mountains.

The bureau also has issued wind advisories for the Antelope Valley through 10 p.m. Wednesday, with west winds from 20 mph to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A separate wind advisory is in place for the L.A. County coast from noon Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, with potential gusts of up to 40 mph to be expected.

“We have to be careful with the winds … especially this early in the season,” Lund said.

Showers moving through Orange County and the Inland Empire are expected to taper off this morning, weather experts said.

“The real story is it’s going to be quite cool and breezy in some spots,” said Miguel Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Parts of the Inland Empire will be 15 degrees below normal, with areas near the Orange County coast registering temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Thursday is the coolest day, Miller said, with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal in the Inland Empire and 5 to 15 degrees below near the coast.

Thursday’s forecast also calls for snow, particularly along the Grapevine, or the Interstate 5 Corridor, which could see a dusting of up to an inch, Lund said.