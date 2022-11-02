Advertisement
Supervisors vote to require all-gender restrooms in new L.A. County buildings

A restroom with a sign indicating it is for all genders
L.A. County supervisors voted Tuesday to require single-occupant, all-gender bathrooms in all newly built, renovated or leased county buildings. Above, a restroom at a Sacramento restaurant.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County supervisors voted Tuesday to require county facilities to provide single-occupant, all-gender bathrooms.

The policy requires that the bathrooms be included in all newly constructed, renovated or leased L.A. County buildings.

It expands on a motion adopted in 2016 that required all existing single-occupant restrooms in county buildings to be labeled as all-gender restrooms.

A state law passed that year required all single-occupant bathrooms in businesses, public places or government buildings to be labeled as all-gender.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

