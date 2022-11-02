Supervisors vote to require all-gender restrooms in new L.A. County buildings

Los Angeles County supervisors voted Tuesday to require county facilities to provide single-occupant, all-gender bathrooms.

The policy requires that the bathrooms be included in all newly constructed, renovated or leased L.A. County buildings.

It expands on a motion adopted in 2016 that required all existing single-occupant restrooms in county buildings to be labeled as all-gender restrooms.

A state law passed that year required all single-occupant bathrooms in businesses, public places or government buildings to be labeled as all-gender.