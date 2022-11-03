16-year-old shooting victim then experiences car crash on the way to a Valencia hospital

A 16-year-old who was reported injured in a shooting then experienced a car crash on the way to a hospital in Valencia, authorities said.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was expected to survive his injuries, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities received a call at around 8 p.m. Wednesday from someone who said they were driving their 16-year-old friend to the hospital after he was wounded in a shooting at the Village Apartments in Newhall, Perkins said. The 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen-hip area, he said.

Advertisement

“They were calling us that their friend got shot, and they actually crashed on the way to the hospital,” Perkins said.

The crash happened at the 23800 block of McBean Parkway. It was a single car crash, Perkins said. There were no fatalities or injuries associated with the crash.

The cause of the crash and the report of the shooting are under investigation, Perkins said. There have been no additional calls of injuries tied to the shooting and no suspect has been identified, Perkins said.

Perkins declined to give further information about the incident, saying the investigation is preliminary and ongoing.