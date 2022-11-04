Big rig overturns onto car on 405 Freeway in O.C., injuring 1 and snarling traffic

Traffic on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach was disrupted for hours Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned onto a vehicle.

Authorities were called at 12:41 p.m. to the southbound 405 at Seal Beach Boulevard for a report of a crash, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Firefighters found an 18-wheeler that had flipped and landed on a vehicle, which appeared to be a white sedan, according to photos of the scene tweeted by the agency.

“While our technical rescue teams worked on extricating the victim in the car, firefighter paramedics got inside and initiated care,” firefighters said. “The victim was extricated and transported to a hospital by our Helicopter 2. The driver of the truck made it out without injury.”

All northbound and southbound lanes were closed during the rescue operation and investigation, according to a tweet by Caltrans District 12 shortly before 2 p.m.

Northbound lanes reopened shortly after, and as of 4:15 p.m., all lanes in both directions were open, Caltrans officials said.