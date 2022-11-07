Advertisement
California

Staying up to see lunar eclipse? Prospects ‘unlikely’ for Southern California due to clouds

A total lunar eclipse is seen behind clouds
A lunar eclipse seen through clouds over Santa Monica on May 26, 2021.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Try again in 2025.

Southern California sky gazers will have a hard time seeing the total lunar eclipse early Tuesday — though they may catch a glimpse of it through briefly parting clouds, according to meteorologists.

The region’s first significant winter storm will be lashing Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California with rain and cloud cover as the final lunar eclipse until 2025 settles over North America around 2:17 a.m.

“It seems unlikely [that Southern Californians will see the eclipse],” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “Though it’s theoretically possible; there could be some breaks in the clouds tonight.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: People take in the view from Griffith Park while a total lunar eclipse creates a "super blood moon" on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The eclipse coincided with a super moon which occurs when the moon is at its closest point to earth. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Travel & Experiences

How to take a spectacular photo of the total lunar eclipse Tuesday

The total lunar eclipse will happen between 2:15 and 3:40 a.m., when most people are asleep. But it will be the last chance to see one until 2025.
But don’t bet on it, Wofford said.

The lunar eclipse, weather permitting, is expected to be visible across North America in Tuesday’s early hours. The total eclipse will last about 1½ hours. The moon will turn a reddish hue, which is why the eclipse is known as a “blood moon.”

For those unable to see the celestial show because of poor weather conditions, the eclipse will be livestreamed on YouTube by timeanddate.com from its mobile observatory in New Mexico.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

