Hertzberg and Horvath square off for L.A. County supervisor

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) and West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath are facing off to become Los Angeles County Supervisor representing the 3rd District, with polls closing at 8 p.m.

The winner will replace Sheila Kuehl, 81, who is retiring after two terms, on a five-member board that manages an annual budget of almost $40 billion.

The 3rd District, which spans much of the San Fernando Valley and stretches along the coast from Santa Monica to Malibu, is the only board seat up for grabs.

Advertisement

In a once-in-a-decade redistricting process, some conservative Valley communities, including Porter Ranch and Chatsworth, joined the 3rd District last year.

The candidates, both Democrats, have focused on three major themes: solving homelessness, protecting reproductive rights and portraying each other as closet Republicans.

Hertzberg, 67, first took office in 1996 — as Horvath was beginning high school — when he was elected to the California Assembly. He touts his bipartisan efforts to get “legislators from both sides to work across the aisle.”

Hertzberg rose to speaker in 2000 and left in 2002 before making an unsuccessful run for Los Angeles mayor in 2005. He returned to office by winning a California Senate seat in 2014 and terms out this year.

Horvath, 40, has been a member of the West Hollywood City Council since 2015, after serving as an appointed member from 2009 to 2011.

Hertzberg has a strong base of support in the Valley, while Horvath has sought to distance herself from West Hollywood, scrubbing any mention of the city’s name from her campaign website.

Horvath’s most scrutinized move as a politician came in June, when she voted to trim one sheriff’s deputy position in West Hollywood and add 30 unarmed security ambassadors. The measure passed by a 3-2 vote but was criticized by many residents as a step toward defunding the police.

Horvath recently said she did not support the reelection campaign of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and was in favor of Measure A. If approved by voters, the measure will provide a mechanism for the Board of Supervisors, which has clashed with Villanueva, to remove an elected sheriff.

Horvath believes her decision to call out Villanueva demonstrates the type of “executive leadership” needed to represent the district and criticized Hertzberg for not following suit.

Hertzberg said he would not “play the Twitter troll game” and sees no value in condemning a man with whom he may have to work. Ultimately, Hertzberg did not endorse Measure A.

This story will be updated with election results.