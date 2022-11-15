Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. rapper Blueface arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Las Vegas

Los Angeles rapper Blueface pictured in 2019.
Los Angeles rapper Blueface, shown in 2019, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder in Las Vegas.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody around 2:40 p.m. outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Advertisement

“He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure,” police said.

Blueface was wanted in connection with an Oct. 8 shooting in the 6000 block of Windy Road, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CaliforniaEntertainment & ArtsMusic
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement