Motorcyclist reportedly shot on 405 Freeway in Torrance; investigation snarls traffic

A shooting investigation shut down the northbound side of the 405 Freeway for over an hour Thursday in Torrance.

The closure began sometime after 9:30 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on the northbound 405 regarding the report of a motorcyclist who had been shot, agency officials said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, told the CHP that he had been shot by another motorcyclist on the freeway.

The man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. CHP did not say whether the injury was serious or not life-threatening.

Around noon, the CHP shut down all lanes to search for evidence, snarling traffic.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed traffic backed up for almost a mile.

All lanes of the freeway were reopened by 1:30 p.m.