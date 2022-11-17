Advertisement
Motorcyclist reportedly shot on 405 Freeway in Torrance; investigation snarls traffic

An aerial view of backed-up traffic on the left side of 405 Freeway in Torrance
A view of backed-up traffic on the 405 Freeway in Torrance on Thursday afternoon. A shooting investigation shut down the northbound side of the 405 Freeway for over an hour.
( KTLA Sky5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A shooting investigation shut down the northbound side of the 405 Freeway for over an hour Thursday in Torrance.

The closure began sometime after 9:30 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on the northbound 405 regarding the report of a motorcyclist who had been shot, agency officials said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, told the CHP that he had been shot by another motorcyclist on the freeway.

The man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. CHP did not say whether the injury was serious or not life-threatening.

Around noon, the CHP shut down all lanes to search for evidence, snarling traffic.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed traffic backed up for almost a mile.

All lanes of the freeway were reopened by 1:30 p.m.

