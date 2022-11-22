Advertisement
Share
California

15-year-old arrested in armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge

Two French bulldogs on leashes
Two people were walking their dogs in Boyle Heights early Nov. 12 when someone pointed a pistol at them, took the two dogs and fled in a vehicle, according to the LAPD. Above, unrelated photo of two French bulldogs at the Museum of the Dog in New York.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery in Boyle Heights during which two French bulldogs were stolen, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.

The robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 12 as two people were walking their dogs along the 6th Street Bridge.

They were approached by a male suspect who pointed a pistol at the victims, took the two dogs and fled in a vehicle, police said.

Advertisement

The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was arrested Nov. 16, but the bulldogs have not been found, according to the LAPD.

Esmerelda Casillas was killed on Friday.

California

After mother was shot to death, her family fights for custody of twin boys

The former couple were conducting a custody exchange in Moreno Valley when authorities say Salvador Velasquez shot the mother and the grandmother of his twin sons.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of armed robbery Friday in juvenile court by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, police said.

French bulldogs, which can fetch a high price on the black market, have been targeted in a string of L.A.-area robberies in recent years. In the most high-profile case, two of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs were taken in February 2021 after men jumped out of a car in Hollywood and shot her dog walker in the chest.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement