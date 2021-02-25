After Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot in Hollywood, she offers $500,000 for dogs’ return

Lady Gaga’s dog walker is in the hospital after he was shot and two of the pop star’s French bulldogs were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood, The Times has confirmed.

According to the Hollywood branch of the LAPD, a suspect armed with a semi-automatic handgun shot a single victim around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue. The gunman later fled the scene, driving northbound on Sierra Bonita in a white vehicle, and the shooting victim was transported in unknown condition to a local hospital.

A pair of Gaga’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were abducted, and The Times has confirmed that the “Shallow” singer is offering a $500,000 reward for their return, “no questions asked.” TMZ reported that an email address, confirmed Thursday by The Times, has been set up for anyone with information about the dogs’ whereabouts.

Gaga’s third pup ran away from the altercation and was later retrieved by the Grammy winner’s bodyguard while Gaga is in Rome working on a film, according to TMZ.

Per the Internet Movie Database, the “A Star Is Born” actress is rumored to be filming an action project called “Bullet Train,” also starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman and Joey King.

The shooting and theft come nearly a month after the “Poker Face” hitmaker performed the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Last year, she released her latest studio album, “Chromatica,” along with the hit single “Rain on Me,” featuring fellow pop phenom Ariana Grande.

As of Thursday morning, Gaga had not responded to the incident on her social media accounts.