Disney California Adventure to bring back festivals, Soarin’ Over California ride in 2023

Disneyland announced the return of two major festivals to California Adventure as well as a limited-time operation of the popular ride Soarin’ Over California in 2023.

Parkgoers will enjoy a stacked first four months of 2023, with the Lunar New Year Celebration returning to California Adventure from Jan. 20 to Feb. 15 and the Food & Wine Festival operating from March 3 to April 25, Disney said in a press release.

During the Food & Wine Festival, the park will also run the Soarin’ Over California ride, an attraction that shows off the beauty of the Golden State.

The park will usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Lunar New Year Celebration with the characters of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Mulan and Mushu on hand in “festive attire,” according to Disney.

The main attraction of the festival will be “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” a parade featuring dozens of performances as it marches through the entire theme park.

The celebration will also have special culinary offerings, Chinese calligraphy demonstrations and a “Lucky Wishes Wall,” where people can make wishes for the new year, Disney said.

Just a few weeks after the Lunar New Year Celebration wraps, California Adventure will welcome back the Food & Wine Festival.

The festival will feature 12 marketplaces offering all kinds of food, cocktails, wine and beer as well as nonalcoholic beverages along with special entertainment like “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party.”

During the festival, the Soarin’ Over California ride will return to California Adventure for a limited time, Disney said.

Soarin’ Over California lifts riders in the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome that offers breathtaking video of California’s natural and man-made beauties.