LAPD officer injured in crash during high-speed chase in Watts

One officer was injured when an LAPD patrol car crashed during a high-speed pursuit of a suspected stolen car Wednesday, officials said.

Multiple Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were in pursuit of a black Infiniti about 2:30 p.m. when one of the officers crashed near 108th Street and Compton Avenue in Watts, said Officer Warren Moore.

It was unclear how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved, but only one injury was reported from the scene, he said.

Footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 showed an LAPD SUV that appeared to have collided with a gray SUV and into a blue pickup truck in front of it. The pickup truck appeared to have been forced onto the sidewalk and into a gray vehicle parked behind it.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was unknown.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken into custody at the scene, Moore said.