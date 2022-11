It’s still a rite of passage.

Black Friday is not what it used to be, but still a moment for family and friends to get together and kick off the holiday season.

To those willing to keep the tradition alive, we say — shop on!

Nicola Dwather, left, and Nicky Bishop, of the United Kingdom, along with other shoppers wait to get into the Tommy Hilfiger store on Black Friday at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Shoppers hit the Citadel Outlets on Black Friday for deals on Thanksgiving night. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Shoppers came in droves on Thanksgiving night for Black Friday deals at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)