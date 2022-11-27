Advertisement
California

Fire destroys Santa Paula High School’s 1930s-era gymnasium

Firefighters battle a blaze at a large building at night.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Santa Paula High School. The fire was reported Sunday around 12:40 a.m., officials said.
(Ventura County Fire Department)
By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at a Santa Paula High School gymnasium, destroying the 1930s-era building, officials said.

The fire was reported Sunday around 12:40 a.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured but several neighborhood residents were evacuated due to a power shutoff, the Santa Paula Police Department said.

Hours after the fire broke out, firefighters were still attacking the blaze. At least one wall of the building had partially collapsed.

“The building’s a total loss,” Santa Paula Unified Superintendent Jeffrey Weinstein told the Ventura County Star. “It’s one of our historical buildings on campus.”

Classes at the high school have been canceled Monday and Tuesday, Weinstein said in a statement.

Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

