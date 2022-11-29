Hundreds of DWP workers would get significant hike in pay under labor agreement

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is backing a new salary package for Department of Water and Power employees that includes a significant hike in pay for hundreds of workers at the utility.

The City Council is expected to vote on the pay proposal Tuesday.

Under the proposed salary agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 18, all workers would receive four “cost of living” pay increases totaling at least 10% and as much as 24% by October 2025, depending on inflation.

Advertisement

All workers will also get a one-time cash bonus of 3% of their salary in December.

At the same time, more than 800 utility line workers and electrical mechanics could get four additional raises. That separate package of raises ranges from at least 20% to as much as 41%, according to a Times analysis.

“The mayor supports the outcome of the negotiations between DWP and IBEW Local 18, and believes this contract will put the city in a strong position to maintain and attract a skilled workforce to deliver our most critical city services,” said Harrison Wollman, a spokesperson for Garcetti.

The pay hikes and other agreements in the proposed contract would cost the city an additional $55.9 million to $111.8 million annually, according to the DWP.

Newsletter Get the lowdown on L.A. politics In this pivotal election year, we'll break down the ballot and tell you why it matters in our L.A. on the Record newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

A 2019 DWP report found that electric mechanics’ pay is in line with other utilities. The report also noted that “the ranking may not be high enough to attract the numbers of staff required to complete work.”

DWP general manager Marty Adams said in an interview that the pay increases for the utility’s line workers and electric mechanics is intended to stay competitive with other utilities and private contractors and described a “flat out shortage” of available workers.

“There is poaching constantly,” Adams said.

Under the agreement, healthcare benefits would be extended to retirees’ spouses. The agreement would also extend overtime pay to some workers.

City Council members opted not to have a public hearing on the labor deal at the council’s personnel committee, where such agreements are typically vetted and the public can weigh in.

A spokesperson for City Councilman Paul Koretz, who chairs the committee, declined to comment Monday.

The council also bypassed the personnel committee in 2017 when passing IBEW’s salary package, which drew an an outcry of criticism that the City Council wasn’t being transparent about its dealings with the labor union.

The DWP board, which consists of Garcetti appointees, approved this latest salary package last month, sending the proposal to the council.