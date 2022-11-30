Covina-Valley Unified teachers poised to strike as last-ditch negotiations are underway

More than 300 picketers demonstrated outside the headquarters of the Covina-Valley Unified School District on Wednesday morning as negotiators began last-ditch efforts to avoid a teachers strike scheduled for Thursday in the 13,400-student school system.

A primary point of contention is proposed changes to health benefits. The district would like to set up a two-tiered system, under which the dependents of new employees would have strict caps on healthcare spending. The union wants to maintain the status quo, under which all family members have the same benefits, with fewer restrictions on the amount available for medical services.

The two sides also have not reached full agreement on compensation, although they are close in terms of the raise union members would receive for the already concluded 2021-2022 school year.

“We think that we can get close on salary” and other issues, said Adam Hampton, president of the Covina Unified Education Assn. “The trigger is healthcare.”

“I need to stick up for the younger teachers,” said Susan Ricker, a learning specialist and longtime teacher at Manzanita Elementary School in Covina. “The young teachers out here. They have to live out of our district because they don’t make enough money to live here. They can have young families. They can’t afford the insurance.”

District officials declined to be interviewed, but released a statement Wednesday.

“We are disheartened that union time, talent and energy would focus on a strike rather than trying to reach an agreement, especially considering that Covina-Valley teachers are among the highest paid and have — and will continue to have under the district’s proposal — one of the best medical benefits packages in the entire region.”

Negotiations began at 9 a.m., shortly after the rally.

The district statement added that officials are “hopeful that we can resolve our differences and come to an agreement.”

While an agreement over benefits could avert a strike, the two sides still would have much work to do. As with other union contracts, either side can bring up a number of issues under an existing, ratified contract. These are called “reopeners.” These issues — though small in number — can include salary negotiations. In Covina-Valley, the previous teachers contract, which expired at the end of June, has unsettled issues over compensation and how the cases of students with disabilities will be managed.

Separately, the two sides then must reach an agreement for the current school year and beyond under a fully bargained new contract.

The school system serves Covina, West Covina, Glendora, San Dimas, Irwindale and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. It has nine elementary schools, three middle schools, three comprehensive high schools, a continuation school and an online school as well as preschool and adult education.

Close to 70% of district students are from low-income families and about 80% are Latino.

The district employs about 575 teachers. The morning demonstration, which began at 6:30 a.m., also included some parents and students. The teachers union also represents the district’s nurses and speech pathologists.