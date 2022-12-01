Advertisement
California

Multiple patients with ‘medical complaints’ reported at Van Nuys Middle School

Exterior of Van Nuys Middle School.
(Google Street View)
By Christian Martinez
Howard Blume
Multiple students with “medical complaints” were reported Thursday at Van Nuys Middle School, Los Angeles fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the school in the 5000 block of Vesper Lane.

An L.A. Fire official said there were 10 possible patients, all of whom were students. At least four ambulances had transported students to the hospital, officials said.

In a statement, a Los Angeles Unified School district spokesperson said the campus remained “safe and open for instruction.”

“Today, we were made aware of a group of students who suffered a medical incident at Van Nuys Middle School,” the spokesperson said in their statement. “In an abundance of caution, we requested medical assistance.”

“As a point of clarification, Narcan was not administered based on a preliminary evaluation,” the spokesperson wrote.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

