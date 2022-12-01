Woman’s body found on side of Mulholland Highway in Malibu
Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found Thursday morning on the side of Mulholland Highway in Malibu.
The body was discovered at about 7:45 a.m. in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau were called to the scene, as deputies and officers with the California Highway Patrol blocked off traffic on both sides of the two-lane highway that runs through the Santa Monica Mountains.
The highway is expected to remain closed in both directions until about 2 p.m. Thursday due to the investigation, according to the CHP.
