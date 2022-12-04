Advertisement
One person dead, three others hospitalized in suspected mass overdose in Moreno Valley

By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
One person died and three others were hospitalized Saturday night after an apparent mass overdose at a Moreno Valley home.

Authorities responded to a call for service in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Upon arrival, police found one man had already died. Three other men were taken to the hospital.

“Early findings would indicate drugs are a factor in the death and we do not suspect foul play,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. On Sunday night, authorities said a toxicology report was pending and that they did not know what substance caused the deaths.

The conditions of those who were hospitalized were not available at the time of publication.

Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a reporter with the mental health initiative at the Los Angeles Times and writes Group Therapy, a weekly newsletter. She previously worked on The Times’ education team and was a staff reporter at both the Reading Eagle in Eastern Pennsylvania and MassLive in Western Massachusetts. She graduated from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism in 2018 and is currently pursuing her master of social work.

