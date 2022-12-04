One person dead, three others hospitalized in suspected mass overdose in Moreno Valley

One person died and three others were hospitalized Saturday night after an apparent mass overdose at a Moreno Valley home.

Authorities responded to a call for service in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Upon arrival, police found one man had already died. Three other men were taken to the hospital.

“Early findings would indicate drugs are a factor in the death and we do not suspect foul play,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. On Sunday night, authorities said a toxicology report was pending and that they did not know what substance caused the deaths.

Advertisement

The conditions of those who were hospitalized were not available at the time of publication.