Authorities investigate possible overdose of four students at Moreno Valley middle school

Fire officials rushed to a Moreno Valley middle school Wednesday to investigate the possible overdose of four students who had ingested an unknown substance.

The incident was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 23000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Emergency responders arrived at Sunnymead Middle School and treated four students for unknown symptoms.

Three students were transported to a local hospital and a fourth was treated at the scene, according to officials.

There was no immediate information about the student’s ages or symptoms.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a call of a possible overdose involving students who ingested an unknown substance. The incident is under investigation.

School officials did not initially report that any students were overdosing, according to a Moreno Valley Unified School District spokesperson.

Officials requested medical attention after students consumed an unknown substance on campus, spokesperson Anahi Velasco said in an email. Parents of the affected students were contacted before they were transported to the hospital.

This is the latest in a series of scares at local schools involving possible drug overdoses. In nearby Los Angeles, several teens have overdosed from possible fentanyl-laced pills, prompting officials to stock campuses with the overdose reversal drug naloxone.