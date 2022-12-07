Firefighters rescue dog from 50-foot sinkhole in Compton backyard
A dog that fell into a sinkhole in Compton was rescued Wednesday night, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to a report of a dog that had fallen into a 50-foot sinkhole that opened up in the backyard of a home in the 13700 block of South Stanford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The call involving a German shepherd went out at 3:42 p.m., said Fire Capt. Abe Serrano.
Fire officials later tweeted a video of the dog after it was rescued. The incident concluded at 6:57 p.m., Serrano said.
The dog’s name is Maya, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5. She is 15 years old.
The family discovered Maya had fallen into the sinkhole when their other dog stood over the pit barking, KTLA reported.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.