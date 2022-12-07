Firefighters rescue dog from 50-foot sinkhole in Compton backyard

A dog that fell into a sinkhole in Compton was rescued Wednesday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a dog that had fallen into a 50-foot sinkhole that opened up in the backyard of a home in the 13700 block of South Stanford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call involving a German shepherd went out at 3:42 p.m., said Fire Capt. Abe Serrano.

ANIMAL RESCUE | FS95 | 13709 S. Stanford Ave #Compton | #LACoFD UPDATE: dog has been rescued from sinkhole in the backyard of a home by LACOFD USAR 103 #StanfordIC pic.twitter.com/MUGxeGcgdf — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) December 8, 2022

Fire officials later tweeted a video of the dog after it was rescued. The incident concluded at 6:57 p.m., Serrano said.

The dog’s name is Maya, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5. She is 15 years old.

The family discovered Maya had fallen into the sinkhole when their other dog stood over the pit barking, KTLA reported.