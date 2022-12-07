Advertisement
Firefighters rescue dog from 50-foot sinkhole in Compton backyard

Firefighters surround a dog pulled from a sinkhole in a backyard
A screenshot from aerial footage shows firefighters rescuing a dog that fell into a sinkhole in Compton on Wednesday.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A dog that fell into a sinkhole in Compton was rescued Wednesday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a dog that had fallen into a 50-foot sinkhole that opened up in the backyard of a home in the 13700 block of South Stanford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call involving a German shepherd went out at 3:42 p.m., said Fire Capt. Abe Serrano.

Fire officials later tweeted a video of the dog after it was rescued. The incident concluded at 6:57 p.m., Serrano said.

The dog’s name is Maya, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5. She is 15 years old.

The family discovered Maya had fallen into the sinkhole when their other dog stood over the pit barking, KTLA reported.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

