California

Girl asks L.A. County Animal Care if she can house a unicorn in her yard. Permission granted

A unicorn license posted on the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control's Instagram
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control created a unicorn license and posted it on Instagram on Tuesday after a young girl requested permission to have a unicorn in her backyard, if she could find one.
(Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control granted a young girl’s request to house a unicorn in her backyard — as long as she maintains the mythical creature in a humane way.

The agency even sent a letterhead response to the girl, Madeline, listing all the conditions under which she could keep a unicorn. If she can find one, that is.

“I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response,” read Madeline’s Nov. 14 missive to the county, which Animal Care and Control posted on its Instagram.

After two weeks, Madeline received a response from the head of the agency, Marcia Mayeda, granting her request.

“Enclosed is a preapproved unicorn license for when you can find one,” Mayeda wrote.

The department sent the girl a stuffed unicorn to hold onto until she is able to find a living unicorn.

The approval came with five conditions, including that any glitter used on the unicorn be biodegradable and nontoxic and that the unicorn be fed its favorite treat — watermelon — at least once a week.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

