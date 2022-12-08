Girl asks L.A. County Animal Care if she can house a unicorn in her yard. Permission granted

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control granted a young girl’s request to house a unicorn in her backyard — as long as she maintains the mythical creature in a humane way.

The agency even sent a letterhead response to the girl, Madeline, listing all the conditions under which she could keep a unicorn. If she can find one, that is.

“I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response,” read Madeline’s Nov. 14 missive to the county, which Animal Care and Control posted on its Instagram.

Advertisement

After two weeks, Madeline received a response from the head of the agency, Marcia Mayeda, granting her request.

California How animal rights, changing times doomed Griffith Park pony rides Customers and workers have mixed reactions to the closing of the Griffith Park pony rides. Now it’s time to find forever homes for the ponies.

“Enclosed is a preapproved unicorn license for when you can find one,” Mayeda wrote.

The department sent the girl a stuffed unicorn to hold onto until she is able to find a living unicorn.

The approval came with five conditions, including that any glitter used on the unicorn be biodegradable and nontoxic and that the unicorn be fed its favorite treat — watermelon — at least once a week.